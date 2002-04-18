DBS attacks Arizona tax

The satellite-TV industry is fighting a proposed Arizona measure that

would levy a 5 percent "transaction-privilege tax" on direct-broadcast satellite customers.

In a letter to Arizona state representatives, the Satellite Broadcasting and

Communications Association called the tax, which is supported by the cable

industry, anti-competitive and discriminatory.

"This legislation ... seeks to use Arizona tax policy to shore up cable's

falling market share by taxing only consumers who have abandoned cable for the

superior quality, choice, service and digital signal provided by satellite,"

the SBCA wrote.

While cable license fees make sense, the SBCA said, because cable systems

have been granted monopolies that use public rights-of-way, DBS

"uses virtually no

local services and does not burden the state or local infrastructure."

The group also said the tax would place an unjust burden on residents of less

populated rural areas -- where a higher proportion of DBS customers live --

because proceeds would be distributed according to population.