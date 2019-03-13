Dazn Gets Monthly Boxing Series From Golden Boy

Sports streamer Dazn and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy are launching a new monthly boxing series featuring top prospects and rising contenders that will air on cable in the U.S.

Thursday Night Fights will launch on March 21 as a three-hour program including a two-hour block of live fights followed by a one-hour studio show featuring writers from Ring magazine.

Dazn said the series will be distributed to regional cable channels throughout the U.S. As well as across the globe on international TV stations and networks.

These fight nights will promote boxing and Dazn and introduce and familiarize fans with the world champions and stars of the next generation, who will then graduate to Dazn events.

“This Golden Boy Dazn series reinforces our commitment to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable to the masses,” said De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We’re proud to deliver boxing fans great live fights along with the new Ring Report, a weekly studio show covering the world of boxing with an innovative social media twist and content from top boxing bloggers in the business.”