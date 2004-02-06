Daytime Noms Delayed One Day

The announcement of Daytime Emmy nominations has been moved from Wednesday, March 3, to Thursday, March 4, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said. The change better accommodated everyone involved, said an NBC spokesman.

NBC will broadcast the awards in prime time on Friday, May 21. The original announcement date was set a year ago by the Academy before network schedules could be taken into account. The nominations likely will be announced on NBC’s Today, and no host has been determined.