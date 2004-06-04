Daytime Fare: Peacock on a Roll

NBC was the No. 1 network in women 18-49 in the May sweeps. That makes it four sweeps in a row in the key demo, as well as 13 of the last 16, according to the company. It won its 19th straight sweep in women 18-34.

The standout was NBC's soap, Days of Our Lives, which was the top show in women 18-49, up 14% over last May.

May numbers in the women 18-49 demo (as crunched by the Peacock) were NBC, 2.2 rating/14 share (up 16% over May 2003); ABC, 1.8/12 (down 10%); CBS, 1.7/11 (down 6%).

