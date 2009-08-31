Daytime Emmys: 'View' Breaks Its Emmy Curse

The View has finally broken its Emmy curse.

After years of coming up empty in the Daytime Emmy's talk show host category, the women of The View took home that prize Sunday night at the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

It was also a big first for The Bold and the Beautiful, which picked up its first-ever Daytime Emmy for best sudser.

Sadly for the cast and crew behind the CBS soap opera, the Daytime Emmycast had gone over its allotted time - and there wasn't a chance for anyone to give an acceptance speech.

When the dust settled at downtown's historic Orpheum Theatre, ABC led all nets - as it did last year - with 17 Emmys.

