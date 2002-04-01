Daytime Emmys get Spanish SAP feed

For the first time in the 29-year history of the Daytime Emmy Awards

broadcast, CBS will offer a Spanish-language audio feed through SAP (Secondary

Audio Program) technology.

'This represents another step in making CBS programming more accessible and

enjoyable for the large Latino television audience in the United States,' CBS

Entertainment senior vice president of daytime Lucy Johnson said.

The network's announcement follows last year's move to implement a

Spanish-language audio feed via SAP for The Bold and the Beautiful, the

first daytime drama to do so. In addition, CBS added several Latino characters

to the drama's cast to aid in its appeal to the Hispanic community.

Latinos currently represent 9 million television households in the United

States, comprising more than 10 percent of total U.S. households.

As of 2001, 42 percent of Hispanic households were already SAP-equipped, CBS

said.

The 29th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on CBS Friday, May

17, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. from New York's Madison Square

Garden.