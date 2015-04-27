Daytime Emmys Draw 900K in TV Return

In its return to television, the Daytime Emmy Awards drew nearly 900,000 viewers on Sunday, notching Pop’s most-watched program since its launch.

It was the highest live viewership since the first Live on the Red Carpet with Joan and Melissa at the Academy Awards eight years ago, when the channel was known as TV Guide Network. Pop's viewership numbers of the Daytime Emmys includes an 11 p.m. ET repeat airing of the event in addition to the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

The Daytime Emmy Awards was also a hit on social media, finishing second in the Nielsen Twitter TV Ratings behind only HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones.

The ceremony was only available to stream online last year, following two years on HLN.

General Hospital and The Young and the Restless were the night’s big winners, each earning a trio of trophies, while the latter soap opera shared the award for best drama series with Days of Our Lives. CBS topped all networks with 24 wins overall, including 17 from the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday.