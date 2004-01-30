Days of Our Lives Nabs Killer Ratings

Daytime viewers seem to cotton well to serial killers, as NBC found out this week.

On Wednesday, viewers tuned in to NBC’s Days of Our Lives to see one of the show’s long-time characters, Dr. Marlena Evans (played by Dierdre Hall), revealed as the Salem Stalker, a serial killer that had been terrorizing residents of Days’ fictional hometown.

The show scored its highest ratings in more than three years, hitting a 4.1 rating/11 share in households, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. That’s a 24% jump over the show’s average performance.

Why Evans morphed from happily-married doctor and all-around good citizen to notorious criminal remains to play out, but initially the story line seems to be a hit with viewers.

Thus far this season, Days of Our Lives has improved its performance among adults 18-49 by 14%, to a 2.5 rating from a 2.2.