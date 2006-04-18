Days Get Longer, Syndie Numbers Get Smaller

The onset of daylight savings produced the typical drop in numbers for many syndicated shows for the week ending April 9, although both Ellen and Access Hollywood did show some flickers of light in the live-plus-same-day ratings.

The time change saw people using television (PUT) levels fall by one million viewers on average from the week before, and plummet over 4 million viewers from two weeks prior.

In daytime, Ellen was the only show that saw week-to-week growth in household numbers, gaining 20% on the week to a 2.4, which was also up 20% on the year. The weekly average was buoyed by an April 7 episode featuring actress Jennifer Aniston, which was watched by 4.3 million viewers.

The rest of the talk-show genre was flat or down for the week and the year, including the four talkers that rated ahead of Ellen in the weekly household averages. Oprah was off 3% on the week and 6% on the year to a 6.0, while Dr. Phil was flat on the week and down 6% on the year to a 4.8. Live With Regis and Kelly was next with a 3.2, down 3% week-over-week and 9% year-over-year, while Maury was off 11% on the week and 4% on the year to a 2.5.

In entertainment newsmagazines, Access Hollywood bucked the daylight-savings-induced downtrend to finish up 4% on the week and 13% on the year to a 2.7. Access also had a good showing in the female demos, up 11% on the week and 18% on the year in women 25-54, up 6% on the week and 21% on the year in women 18-49 and up 17% on the year, though flat on the week, in women 18-34.

Entertainment Tonight

and The Insider also had to deal with the Florida-UCLA NCAA men’s basketball final on Monday, April 3, which caused several preemptions for both shows on CBS stations. ET lost 11 metered markets that day, including four of the top 20, and averaged a 4.9 on the week, down 6% for the week, but up 4% on the year. Its spinoff lost 14 metered markets that Monday, including 6 of the top 20, and averaged a 2.5 for the week, off 4% on the week and flat on the year.

Inside Edition

was off 9% on the week to a 3.2, down 3% on the year, but Extra gained 5% to a 2.2 on the week, up 10% on the year.

All the court shows were down or flat on the week, with only People’s Court up year-over-year. People’s averaged a 2.8 rating, flat on the week and up 12% on the year. Genre topper Judge Judy was off 6% on the week and 2% on the year to a 4.6, while Judge Joe Brown was flat on the week and down 6% year over year to a 3.0.

The game-show category also had a down week, with Wheel of Fortune (down 7% to a 8.4), Jeopardy! (down 7% to a 6.7), Who wants To Be a Millionaire (down 3% to a 3.3) and Family Feud (down 5% to a 2.1) all off week-over-week.