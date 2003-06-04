Days to continue on NBC

NBC has renewed veteran daytime soap Days of Our Lives through May

2009, the network said Tuesday, in a deal reported to be worth $500 million.

With the renewal comes the return of head writer James Reilly, who also

created and serves as head writer on Passions, NBC's other daytime drama.

Days has been on NBC for 37 years, starting out as a

half-hour drama in 1965 and expanding to one hour in 1975.

In the 2002-03 season, Days was the No. 1 soap among

women 18-34, although it has slipped in the key women 18-49 demo.

Sheraton Kalouria, senior vice president of daytime programs for NBC, also

signed on for another three years at the network.

Kalouria came to NBC in 2000 from ABC, where he was VP of

marketing and promotion.

Days is produced by Corday Productions Inc., in association

with Sony Pictures Television.

Ken Corday executive-produces the show, following in the footsteps of his

parents, Betty and Ted Corday, who created the soap. Steve Wyman co-executive-produces.