Daylight Savings Gives Syndies a Boost

Some of syndication’s strong shows got stronger during the week ending Nov. 4, including the first four days of the November sweeps. Several shows opened the book with big numbers, despite preemptions caused by coverage of the West Coast wild fires in some large California markets, and colder weather and daylight savings time brought some 1.16 million more viewers to their sets.

Buena Vista's Live with Regis & Kelly had the largest increase among talk shows, jumping 14% from the prior week to a 4.0 rating, it's highest rating since last April. The surge was fueled by a huge 4.6 rating on Halloween, featuring Regis and Kelly dressed in several pairs of costumes: Batman and Catwoman, Kid Rock and Pamela Lee, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, and Marc Antony and Cleopatra.

King World's Oprah continued as daytime's top talker, gaining 5% to 6.8, while King World's Dr. Phil, in second place, was unchanged at 5.3. Talkers further down the ranks did not have as good a showing as syndie's top shows. In fourth place, Universal's Maury was down 3% to 2.9, followed by Universal's The Jerry Springer Show, down 4% to 2.4 and tied with Paramount's The Montel Williams Show, which was flat week-to-week.

Warner Bros.' The Sharon Osbourne Show was the number-one new first-run strip, gaining 7% to 1.5. Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show was second at a 1.4, unchanged from the prior week. In the metered markets, Ellen had the biggest numbers of any first-run rookie, averaging a 2.4 rating/7 share and up 20% in its time slots from a year ago, making it the only rookie first-run show to show time-period increases year-to-year. Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, down 9%, King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack, flat, and NBC Enterprises' Starting Over, up 11%, each averaged a 1.0.

All the court shows were down or flat with the exception of Paramount's Judge Judy, which managed a 2% gain to 5.0.