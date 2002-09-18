Day two: Dr. Phil hangs tough

Dr. Phil held strong in its second outing, posting a 5.0 rating/14 share,

according to Nielsen Media Research data. That's a slight decline from Monday's

5.3 rating, while remaining even in share.

"The day-two numbers would seem to indicate that day one for Dr. Phil

was not a fluke," one analyst said.

King World Productions CEO Roger King said Dr. Phil's early success shows that

"television is alive and healthy. This proves that you can put a good show and

it will be a big hit."

The rest of this week's syndie debuts did not hold up as well as Dr. Phil, although Sony Pictures Entertainment's Pyramid kept its 2.1 rating and

increased one share point to a 6 from a 5.

Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire had a tougher time

Tuesday, down 10 percent in rating to a 2.8 from Monday's 3.1 and down one

share point to a 6 from Monday's 7.

One analyst attributed Millionaire's decline to poor Tuesday outings

in No. 1 and No. 2 markets New York and Los Angeles, where Millionaire

came in at a 2.1/5 and a 3.0/5, respectively. Millionaire opened Monday in New York with a 3.2/7 and in Los Angeles with a 4.2/7.

Finally, the other two talkers that debuted to small audiences Monday

struggled to hold even those Tuesday.

Twentieth Television's The Rob Nelson Show dropped its rating by 20 percent and

its share by one point to a 0.8/3 from a 1.0/4.

And Tribune Broadcasting's Beyond with James Van Praagh dropped 11 percent in

rating while holding even in share. Beyond went from a 0.9/3 to a

0.8/3.