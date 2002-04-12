Dawson's Creek rises

The WB Television Network's Dawson's Creek equaled its best showing with women 18 through

34 season-to-date with a 4.7/15 Wednesday night.

The show was No. 1 in its time period in the demo and tied for No. 1 with

adults 18 through 34.

Felicity, which follows Dawson's Creek at 9 p.m., was No.

2 with women 18 through 34 with a 3.8/11.