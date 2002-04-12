Dawson's Creek rises
The WB Television Network's Dawson's Creek equaled its best showing with women 18 through
34 season-to-date with a 4.7/15 Wednesday night.
The show was No. 1 in its time period in the demo and tied for No. 1 with
adults 18 through 34.
Felicity, which follows Dawson's Creek at 9 p.m., was No.
2 with women 18 through 34 with a 3.8/11.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.