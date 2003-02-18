Dawson's Creek ends in May
Dawson's Creek, a six-year staple of The WB Television Network, comes to an end
Wednesday, May 14, with a two-hour episode written by series creator Kevin
Williamson and co-producer Maggie Friedman.
"Dawson's Creek is perhaps the most important show our network has had
as it solidified our place in the culture," said Jordan Levin, president of
entertainment at The WB. "Dawson's Creek and Kevin's voice as a
writer not only brought a great deal of success to The WB, but it also defined for
us the next generation of television viewers."
The final episode will flash forward in the lives of the show's four main
characters, bringing them all back to their hometown of Capeside after college
graduation.
