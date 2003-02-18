Dawson's Creek ends in May

Dawson's Creek, a six-year staple of The WB Television Network, comes to an end

Wednesday, May 14, with a two-hour episode written by series creator Kevin

Williamson and co-producer Maggie Friedman.

"Dawson's Creek is perhaps the most important show our network has had

as it solidified our place in the culture," said Jordan Levin, president of

entertainment at The WB. "Dawson's Creek and Kevin's voice as a

writer not only brought a great deal of success to The WB, but it also defined for

us the next generation of television viewers."

The final episode will flash forward in the lives of the show's four main

characters, bringing them all back to their hometown of Capeside after college

graduation.