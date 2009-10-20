Dawson to Succeed Buch at KSNW

John Dawson will take over for KSNW Wichita President/General Manager Al Buch when Buch retires at the end of the year. “I’ve had a lot of fun and I hope I’ve contributed to the well-being of the industry and the careers of those I’ve touched along the way,” Buch said in a letter to employees reflecting on his half-century in the business.

Dawson was most recently the president of his own management consulting firm in Indianapolis. His client base included New Vision Television.

"I am both honored and excited to lead the team of broadcast professionals Al has assembled,” Dawson said. “I look forward to helping develop multimedia marketing programs and creative customized solutions for the needs of our clients and viewers in this very competitive market."

KSNW is an NBC affiliate in DMA #69.