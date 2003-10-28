Davis Tapped as APTS Communications Chief

Jeffrey Davis Monday was named to the new position of vice president of communications for the Association of Public Television Stations.

Davis previously served as the group’s director of communications, in which he interacted with local public television stations, the press and legislative and federal officials.

Prior to joining the APTS, Davis worked as an aide to Reps. Edolphus Towns (D-N.Y.) and Constance Morella (R-Md.).

Davis graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and earned bachelor’s of arts degrees in economics and political science from Stanford University. He practiced law for five years with Thelen, Reid and Priest LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

The APTS also promoted Meegan White to director of member services. White will direct development and implementation of new technologies, including the APTS Web site (www.apts.org

) and database. She will continue to manage the group’s grant center and associate membership program.