Davis Takes Over WABC-TV Helm

ABC has named J. David Davis to replace Thomas Kane as president and general manager of top-market owned-and-operated WABC-TV New York, effective immediately.

Like Kane before him, Davis comes to the job from WPVI-TV Philadelphia, where he was president and GM. Also like Kane, he is a longtime veteran of ABC.

Davis' background is in news. He began his career at ABC-owned KTRK-TV Houston as a news photographer, then producer. He then moved to ABC affiliate WFAA-TV Dallas as a producer, back to KTRK as executive producer, then to ABC-owned WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, N.C., as news director. He started out as news director at WPVI-TV in 1990 and was named president and GM in 1997.

Station group president Walter Liss called Davis a "natural" for the job, citing his combination of management and local news experience, and Liss emphasized "an unwavering commitment to the local markets he has served."

Kane joined ABC as an account executive at WABC-TV in 1975. He has been president and GM of WABC-TV since 1996, when he came over from the same post at WPVI-TV.