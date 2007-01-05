Davis Promoted at Viacom

Wade Davis will be flexing more financial muscle at Viacom by assuming oversight of strategic planning and business development for the company as Senior VP, strategy, merger and acquisitions (M&A).



He had been in the role of Senior VP of M&A since joining the company in December 2005. He joined just prior to its split from CBS, and is now adding the responsibilities formerly held by Bob Bakish, who has been named president of Viacom's MTV Networks International.



He oversaw the purchase of DreamWorks SKG and Atom Entertainment, among others.



In the new post, Davis will be point man for tire-kicking on potential mergers and oversee relations with the banking and investment communities, reporting to Tom Dooley, senior executive VP and CFO of Viacom.