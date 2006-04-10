Trending

Davis Joins HRTS Board

NATPE co-chairman Stephen J. Davis,  president  of mobile and  online media for mobile-content provider InfoSpace, has been appointed to the Hollywood Radio and Television Society's Board of Directors.

The appointment comes as  InfoSpace and Gemstar-TV Guide International have joined HRTS as corporate members; InfoSpace will be sponsoring the annual HRTS State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon June 15.