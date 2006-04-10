Davis Joins HRTS Board
By Jim Benson
NATPE co-chairman Stephen J. Davis, president of mobile and online media for mobile-content provider InfoSpace, has been appointed to the Hollywood Radio and Television Society's Board of Directors.
The appointment comes as InfoSpace and Gemstar-TV Guide International have joined HRTS as corporate members; InfoSpace will be sponsoring the annual HRTS State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon June 15.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.