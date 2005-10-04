Davis Exits Granada for Infospace

Steven Davis, president of Granada America and co-chair of NATPE, has left to join Infospace in the newly created post of president of Mobile Media.

Davis had been with Granada since January 2004. Among the reality shows produced under his watch were Hell’s Kitchen and Nanny 911 for Fox, Hit Me Baby One More Time for NBC, and Room Raiders for MTV.



Previously, Infospace's top mobile job was executive VP, a post held by Kathleen Rae, who is retiring as president and COO of the company.

Cellphone companies using Infospace's mobile media content licensing and production services include Cingular, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and Nextel.