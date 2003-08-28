Davis added to California debate
KTVU(TV) Oakland-San Francisco said Wednesday that Gov. Gray Davis will
attend its televised California gubernatorial candidates forum Race to the
Recall Wednesday in Walnut Creek.
The debate, co-sponsored by the Contra Costa Times, is to be carried
statewide and with Davis, who is not actually running for reelection but
fighting recall, now includes, with the exception of Arnold Schwarzenegger, all
of the major candidates for governor -- Cruz Bustamante, Peter Camejo, Arianna
Huffington, Tom McClintock, and Peter Ueberroth.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.