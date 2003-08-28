Davis added to California debate

KTVU(TV) Oakland-San Francisco said Wednesday that Gov. Gray Davis will

attend its televised California gubernatorial candidates forum Race to the

Recall Wednesday in Walnut Creek.

The debate, co-sponsored by the Contra Costa Times, is to be carried

statewide and with Davis, who is not actually running for reelection but

fighting recall, now includes, with the exception of Arnold Schwarzenegger, all

of the major candidates for governor -- Cruz Bustamante, Peter Camejo, Arianna

Huffington, Tom McClintock, and Peter Ueberroth.