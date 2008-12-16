David Shuster To Host '1600 Pennsylvania Avenue'

David Shuster has been named anchor of MSNBC's 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the network announced Tuesday.



The 6 p.m. program, which covers Washington and the administration, was previously anchored by David Gregory, who last week took over the helm of NBC's Sunday public affairs program Meet the Press.



Shuster has been at MSNBC since 2002. He frequently fills in for Chris Matthews on Hardball.



"After six years working with MSNBC primetime, I'm humbled by the opportunity to host my own show, and honored to join a line-up that includes Chris [Matthews], Keith [Olbermann], and Rachel [Maddow]," said Shuster in a statement. "As I transition into my own show, I'm particularly grateful to Chris for his support and encouragement during my years at Hardball and now. I'm thrilled to get to work."