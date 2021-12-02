David Schafer Joins MSG Networks As Senior VP of Operations

MSG Networks said it hired David Schafer as senior VP, operations.

Schafer, most recently group senior VP, sports content and production, at Discovery, will succeed Jerry Passaro, MSGN’s senior VP of networks and technical operations, who will be retiring at the end of December after a 40-year career,

Schafer will report to MSG Networks CEO Andrea Greenberg.

“David is one of the most accomplished and respected executives in the television industry and we are excited to welcome him to MSG Networks,” said Greenberg. “David’s technical expertise and vast experience in sports production and new product development will set the network up for continued success, as we continue to build on our legacy of broadcast innovation.”

Schafer directed the planning and operations for Discovery’s First Olympic games in 2018. He also did work for NBCUniveral’s on its Olympic coverage from 2000 to 2016 on a consulting basis.

Earlier is his career he was VP of operations for Madison Square Garden’s Fuse network.■