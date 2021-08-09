David Roberts To Head NBA Production at ESPN

ESPN has tapped David Roberts to head its production of NBA programming, including event and studio telecasts.

Roberts is adding the NBA responsibilities to his current responsibilities, which including overseeing production for First Take, the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, Get Up, PTI, Around The Horn, ESPN Audio content and ESPN digital shows.

His NBA responsibilities will include regular season, playoff and finals games, the NBA Draft, NBA Countdown and The Jump.

Stephanie Druley, who had been in charge of NBA production, will continue focusing on overseeing college sports, NFL and other properties.

Roberts will report to James Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and Sports content at The Walt Disney Co., for his NBA work and continue to report to Norby Williamson, executive VP and executive editor, for his other duties.

“David Roberts brings both a proven track record of success and an innovative perspective,” Pitaro said. “We’ve seen what he and his teams have accomplished and look forward to David bringing his expertise and creativity to the NBA team.”

Roberts joined ESPN in 2004 as a coordinating producer working on ESPNews, SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight. He’s previous been a news director at WUSA-TV, Washington, D.C.; WXIA-TV, Atlanta and WBAL-TV Baltimore. He started his career as a reporter for WGPR-TV in Detroit.

“The NBA is immensely popular and its stars are among the most recognizable in all of sports and popular culture,” Roberts said. “There are incredible storytelling opportunities every day in the NBA and I’m excited to work directly with so many talented people – on camera and behind the scenes – to serve the passionate and knowledgeable NBA fanbase.”