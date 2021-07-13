David Rawlinson II Named CEO of QVC, HSN Parent

Qurate Retail, the parent company of QVC and HSN, said former Nielsen executive David Rawlinson II will become president and CEO effective Oct. 1.

Rawlinson was hired by Nielsen in 2020 to run its Global Connect Business, which was renamed Nielsen IQ. It was sold to Advent International for $2.7 billion earlier this year.

He will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning Aug. 1.

Qurate was formerly known as Liberty Interactive and is part of John Malone’s portfolio.

“We are pleased to welcome David Rawlinson to the Qurate family," said Greg Maffei, Qurate Retail executive chairman. "David brings an impressive track record of success, most recently with two storied brands, Nielsen and Grainger. At these companies, David was a transformational leader and successfully managed the businesses through evolutionary transitions. His knowledge of global e-commerce, understanding of consumer trends and focus on mission and culture as a purpose-driven leader make him a natural fit for Qurate Retail.”

Before joining Nielsen, Rawlinson was president of Grainger Global Online. He has also worked at ITT Exelis and served as a White House Fellow and held posts in the Bush and Obama administrations.

“Qurate Retail operates as a unique and powerful enterprise. The world of shopping has been forever changed by the pandemic and these brands have the international scale, customer affinity, and expertise in driving and meeting demand across multiple platforms to define the future of experiential retail,” said Rawlinson.