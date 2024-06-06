David Oyelowo’s Mansa Adds New Content To Streaming Platform

David Oyelowo’s Mansa said it signed content deals expanding the amount of programming available on Mansa Streaming service and its Mansa Mix FAST Channels.

Viewers on the Mansa platform–focused on global Black culture–will find hundreds of hours of programming from Mass Appeal, Stingray, Redbull, Electric Entertainment, Freestyle Digital Media, and Oscilloscope, the company said.

"From vibrant stories told through hip hop and music culture, to extreme sports, and compelling perspectives offered by auteur film and television, we’re ensuring Mansa audiences have access to an expansive and varied library of entertainment that crosses genres,” said Oyelowo, the award-winning filmmaker, actor, and co-founder of Mansa. “We’re thrilled to announce these new partners as we grow the Mansa service.”

(Image credit: Mansa)

In addition to Oyelowo, Mansa’s founders include Nate Parker and Chiké Okonkwo, as well as tech entrepreneur and film financier Zak Tanjeloff.

Since launching a year ago, Mansa has amassed a library of thousands of hours of content, accessible through a growing list of devices and other distribution partners.

Last month, Mansa made a licensing deal with Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Releasing to distribute a curated selection of ARRAY's independent feature films directly to audiences via the Mansa Streaming Service and on the Mansa Mix FAST channel.

The Mansa Mix FAST Channel is available on platforms including The Roku Channel, Vizio Watchfree, and TCL.

The Reign by Mansa channel is available exclusively on Amazon Freevee.

Mansa's free platform features a multiscreen interface that enables consumption anytime, anywhere, and uniquely integrates conversation and community through the viewing experience.