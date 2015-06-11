David Nevins to Take Over as Showtime CEO

David Nevins will take over as CEO of Showtime Networks beginning next year.

The move was announced Thursday morning by Matt Blank at a CBS Corp. board meeting in New York. The change will take effect Jan. 1, 2016. Blank, who has served as CEO since 1995, will remain as chairman.

“Matt Blank has led Showtime as its Chairman and CEO through two decades of dramatic change and evolution in the industry,” said Leslie Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corporation. “At each and every turn, he has shown terrific instincts and knowledge of the business. His patience, energy and dedication were central to building Showtime into the powerhouse it is today. He is passing the CEO torch at a terrific time, with Showtime now poised for significant new growth over the Internet.”

Nevins will add all business functions to his existing oversight of programming, with all senior management reporting to him. As part of the move, Nevins’ contract has been extended through 2018.

“I’m so proud of all the success at Showtime over the past few years. One of the great joys of my career has been working with David Nevins,” said Blank. “I know he’ll bring his great programming, business and leadership skills, as well as his passion for Showtime, to his new responsibilities. This is a time of great opportunity for the company, and we are delighted David will be at the helm.”

Nevins joined Showtime in 2010 as entertainment president, replacing Bob Greenblatt after he left to run NBC’s Entertainment department. Under Nevins, Showtime has launched Homeland (which bagged an Emmy for Best Drama in 2012 and multiple wins for star Claire Danes), Masters of Sex, Ray Donovan, Penny Dreadful, The Affair as well as comedies Episodes, Shameless and House of Lies. Nevins was promoted to president of Showtime Networks last year.

The announcement also comes a few weeks ahead of Showtime’s launch of its OTT-only service to rival HBO’s HBO Now. The streaming service will debut July 12 with the season premieres of Masters of Sex and Ray Donovan. The pay cabler already has agreements with Apple, Roku and Sony’s Playstation Vue.