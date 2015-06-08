Showtime in Deals With Roku, Sony PlayStation Vue for OTT

Showtime said it has reached agreements to launch its new over-the-top stand-alone streaming service on Roku players and on Sony’s PlayStation Vue, in addition to Apple devices as previously announced.

The stand-alone service—known as Showtime—is priced at $10.99 a month and will offer customers live East Coast and West Coast feeds, as well as on-demand programming when it launches early next month.

“We are thrilled that Roku and Sony have come on board for our launch in early July,” said Showtime CEO Matthew Blank. “Both platforms have distinct and loyal audiences and together they will build on our service and greatly expand the number of homes that will have access to the Showtime service over the internet. This is fundamental to Showtime’s strategy of putting the choice in the hands of the consumers regarding how, when and on what unique devices they watch our programming.”

Showtime parent CBS Corp. previously launched a stand-alone streaming service called CBS All Access. HBO, Showtime’s premium TV rival, launched HBO Now via Apple devices. Neither company has released subscriber numbers.

“Today more than ever, consumers want choice in how they access entertainment to view what they want, when they want it. The addition of Showtime to the Roku platform helps provide that choice for millions of Roku customers and delivers TV on their terms,” said Steve Shannon, general manager of content and services at Roku.