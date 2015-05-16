David Lynch Tweets Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ Revival Is Back On

Six weeks after announcing he was leaving Showtime’s reboot of Twin Peaks, David Lynch wrote on Twitter Friday that he is back on board.

“Dear Twitter Friends, the rumors are not what they seem ..... It is !!! Happening again. #TwinPeaks returns on @SHO_Network” Lynch wrote.

Showtime confirmed the news.

Last fall, Showtime announced it was reviving the former ABC series created by Lynch and Mark Frost. Then, on April 5, Lynch announced in a series of tweets that he was leaving, writing that “After 1 year and 4 months of negotiations, I left because not enough money was offered to do the script the way I felt it needed to be done.”

According to Showtime, Lynch will direct the whole season, which will now be longer than the initially-announced nine episodes, which Lynch and Frost have already written.

“This damn fine cup of coffee from Mark and David tastes more delicious than ever," said David Nevins, president of Showtime Networks, in a statement. "Totally worth the extra brewing time and the cup is even bigger than we expected. David will direct the whole thing which will total more than the originally announced nine hours. Pre production starts now!!”