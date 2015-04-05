David Lynch Leaves 'Twin Peaks' Reboot

David Lynch is leaving Showtime's reboot of his show Twin Peaks, he announced in a series of tweets Sunday night.

"After 1 year and 4 months of negotiations, I left because not enough money was offered to do the script the way I felt it needed to be done," wrote Lynch.

Lynch departs following a week of rumors that the project was dead, though Lynch assured fans that was not the case. "Showtime did not pull the plug on Twin Peaks."

Despite Lynch's tweets, Showtime said it remains hopeful the issues can still be worked out. "We were saddened to read David Lynch's statement today since we believed we were working towards solutions with David and his reps on the few remaining deal points," said the network in a statement. "Showtime also loves the world of Twin Peaks and we continue to hold out hope that we can bring it back in all its glory with both of its extraordinary creators, David Lynch and Mark Frost, at its helm."

Showtime announced last fall that was reviving the former ABC series from Lynch and his cocreator Mark Frost. The two had already written all nine episodes; Lynch was set to direct all nine.

Twin Peaks was set to begin production this year, with a 2016 premiere date. Kyle MacLachlan had already signed on to reprise his role as FBI agent Dale Cooper.