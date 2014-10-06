'Twin Peaks' Returning on Showtime

David Lynch and Mark Frost are returning to Twin Peaks, this time with Showtime in tow. The network announced Monday that Lynch and Frost will write and produce a miniseries, scheduled to premiere in 2016, that will serve as a sequel to the original ABC drama, with Lynch slated to direct all nine new episodes. Showtime teased the announcement in a cryptic video posted on YouTube and shared on Twitter by Lynch.

Created by Lynch and Frost, the original Twin Peaks premiered on ABC in 1990. The hour-long drama ran for only two seasons but garnered a cult following and led to the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, directed by Lynch. The series followed FBI agent Dale Cooper, played by Kyle McLachlan, as he investigated the death of high school student Laura Palmer in a small Washington-state town.

On Friday, Lynch and Frost each tweeted, “Dear Twitter Friends: That gum you like is going to come back in style! #damngoodcoffee" a reference to a phrase uttered often in the original series by McLachlin's character.

“What more can I say—Twin Peaks with David Lynch and Mark Frost on Showtime in 2016!” said Showtime Networks president David Nevins. “To quote Agent Cooper, ‘I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange.’”

The new series will be set in the present day, and promises to continue the original’s story and bring closure to fans’ unanswered questions.

Lynch and Frost said, “The mysterious and special world of Twin Peaks is pulling us back. We’re very excited. May the forest be with you.”

Showtime plans to air the original series prior the premiere of the sequel.