David Chase Returning To HBO For Hollywood Miniseries

David Chase, the creator of the acclaimed HBO drama The Sopranos, is returning to the pay cable network with a miniseries exploring the origins and growth of the Hollywood film industry.

The miniseries, A Ribbon of Dreams, will follow two employees of D.W. Griffith as they grow up with the industry, crossing paths with the likes of John Ford, John Wayne, Bette Davis and others. It "[W]ill begin in 1913 and follow two men, one a college-educated mechanical engineer, the other a cowboy with a violent past, who form an unlikely producing partnership and together become pioneers and then powers for a time in motion pictures." It takes its name from Orson Welles, who once said "A film is a ribbon of dreams."

Paramount Pictures chairman Brad Grey, who served as an executive producer on The Sopranos, will serve in the same role on the miniseries.

"It gives me pleasure to think of working, together with Brad, with HBO, again," said Chase in a statement. "These are all people who, obviously, occupy a special place in my heart."

Chase will write and executive produce the miniseries, as well as direct the initial installments.

"The return of David Chase to HBO is great news for our viewers," said HBO programming group president Michael Lombardo, in a statement. "The epic scope of this miniseries will provide the perfect setting for his remarkable creative gifts."

A Ribbon of Dreams is from HBO, Paramount Pictures and Chase Films. A premiere date has not yet been scheduled.