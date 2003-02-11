Dave welcomes Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil McGraw confronts his late-night nemesis when the doctor of straight
talk meets the master of sarcasm on The Late Show with David Letterman Monday, Feb. 17.
Letterman makes fun of Dr. Phil almost every night in his "Dr. Phil's Words
of Wisdom" segment, in which a one-line sound bite is excerpted, usually out of
context.
Letterman airs on CBS, and Dr. Phil is produced by
Paramount Domestic Television, both of which are owned by Viacom
Inc.
