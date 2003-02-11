Dave welcomes Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil McGraw confronts his late-night nemesis when the doctor of straight

talk meets the master of sarcasm on The Late Show with David Letterman Monday, Feb. 17.

Letterman makes fun of Dr. Phil almost every night in his "Dr. Phil's Words

of Wisdom" segment, in which a one-line sound bite is excerpted, usually out of

context.

Letterman airs on CBS, and Dr. Phil is produced by

Paramount Domestic Television, both of which are owned by Viacom

Inc.