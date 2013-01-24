Dave Price Departing WNYW New York

Dave Price, installed as anchor on the WNYW New York morning program last summer, is leaving the Fox-owned station.

Greg Kelly, who'd given up his a.m. chair to co-anchor the station's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, returns to mornings starting Jan. 25 -- pairing again with Rosanna Scotto on Good Day New York.

"I had a great experience returning to Fox5 but it is time to look for opportunities outside WNYW," Price said in a statement. A station insider said Price left on his own and he did not specify his next opportunity.

"We appreciate all of Dave's contributions to Good Day New York and we wish him success in his future endeavors," Lew Leone, WNYW New York VP and GM, said in a statement.

Steve Lacy, currently on 4:30-7 a.m., succeeds Kelly on the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news, the latter with Dari Alexander, starting Jan. 24. Kelly and Scotto were Good Day co-anchors from 2008-12.

"He has proven he has the versatility to anchor a primetime newscast and an unscripted morning show -- a rare and valuable quality," said Leone in a statement. "This, combined with his fun, spontaneous, and inquisitive style, make him the perfect fit for this role."