Dave Morgan, Pete Sniderman Retiring At Litton Entertainment

Dave Morgan, founder, president and CEO of Litton Entertainment, and Pete Sniderman, Litton’s COO, will retire at the end of the year, Hearst Television announced.

Hearst bought a majority interest in Litton in 2017 and acquired the balance earlier this year.

Litton’s management and creative teams will report to Frank Biancuzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group.

Litton has 32 series in syndication and on broadcast networks. It has two streaming channels--Xplore and The Jack Hanna Channel--and its shows air internationally in 97 countries.

“Over the course of three decades, Dave has built a tremendous organization, recognized by the industry for unique programming that entertains, educates and inspires,” said Biancuzzo. “Together with Pete Sniderman, they’ve positioned the company for an exciting and innovative period of growth.”

Morgan founded Litton Entertainment in 1989.

“I’m most proud of our Litton partnerships and my Litton colleagues who helped me define the gold standard in quality, educational television in America. I leave the television industry better than I found it,” Morgan said. “We created a great company, and we’re pleased that Hearst Media Production Group will bring the resources to help grow Litton to the next level.”

Sniderman has overseen Litton’s expansion since 1995 through leadership of several divisions including corporate and advertising sales partnerships, international sales, programming acquisitions, network partnerships, Litton's news division and Litton News Source.

“I’m so gratified to have had the opportunity to make a contribution to programming that educated generations of young people,” Sniderman said. “And I’m excited for the future of the enterprise -- the people and the projects.”