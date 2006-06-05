Dave Does FoodNetwork.com

FoodNetwork.com will launch its second web series - Dave Does - in August. The series, 13 five-minute episodes, will star network chef/personality Dave Lieberman as he travels the country reporting trends in food, restaurants and gadgets. Sprint and Saturn will sponsor the series, available on the Web and Sprint phones.



Food Network's last Web series, Eat This, which also starred Lieberman, increased stickiness to FoodNetwork.com by more than a minute, according to the network.