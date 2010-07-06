Dave Davis Back at WABC

Dave Davis is heading back to WABC, the New York O&O he ran before being tapped in 2007 by ABC News president David Westin as executive VP at the news division.

Davis has been named president and general manager of the flagship station, the same position he held from 2003-07. He succeeds Rebecca Campbell, who recently exited the post to run the ABC station group.

The move had been widely expected inside ABC News, which recently completed a radical restructuring that eliminated 25% of the news division.

Davis has overall management responsibility for Channel 7 and all of its ancillary businesses, including two additional digital TV channels (LiveWell HD and a local/regional weather channel); 7online.com, the station's web site; and Live! with Regis and Kelly, which is produced by the station.

"News is the lifeblood of our stations and Dave's credentials are unmatched in that area, having spent more than 33 years in the business with 28 of those for the ABC Owned Station Group," Campbell said in a statement. "His intimate knowledge of WABC and the New York market make him ideally suited for the top job at our flagship station. We're thrilled to welcome him back to our division and to Channel 7."

Added Westin: "While we are sad to see Dave leave ABC News, the company deserves the very best for the number one station in the largest market in the country, and there's no arguing that Dave is that person. Our loss is WABC's gain, and we look forward to working closely with Dave in New York."

Davis began his career in local news in 1977 as a cameraman for KTRK, the ABC-owned television station in Houston.

"There's a reason I've spent the vast majority of my career with local news stations -- I have a true passion for the unique role and service they provide their communities," Davis said in a statement. "I'm thrilled with this opportunity and look forward to again managing the number one station in the nation's number one market."