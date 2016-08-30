Dauman Sells Remaining Shares of Viacom Stock
Former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman has sold the remainder of his Viacom shares.
Dauman on Friday unloaded 270,497 shares at an average price of $41.43 and another 478,784 shares on Monday at $41.43 a share, according to an SEC filing.
The latest sales brought Dauman $31.1 million. He still had 999 Viacom shares in his 401K account.
Since being forced out, Dauman has sold about $59.5 million worth of Viacom stock.
Dauman, one of America’s best-paid CEOs, lost a battle for control of Viacom and the rest of Sumner Redstone’s $42 billion media empire to Redstone and his daughter Shari. He agreed to resign and collected a golden parachute worth at least $72 million.
