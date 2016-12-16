Dauman’s 2016 Pay From Viacom: $93M

Related: Bakish Elevated to CEO at Viacom

Former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman was given $93 million in total compensation for 2016, a year in which the company struggled and he was ousted by its controlling shareholders.

According to an SEC filing, in addition to a $58.4 million separation payment, Dauman got stock awards of $13.8 million, option awards of $7.5 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $9.7 million for 2016. Dauman received total compensation of $54.2 million in 2015.

Shortly after leaving the company in August, Dauman sold his Viacom stock.

Dauman battled against the Redstone family, arguing that Sumner Redstone wasn’t fit to make decisions about the company. He and other board members wound up settling lawsuits and challenges before he departed.

Dauman’s successor, Tom Dooley, who served as interim CEO from August until November, received total compensation of $27.9 million for 2016, down from $29.4 million in 2015.

Bob Bakish succeeded Dooley as interim CEO and was named CEO last week after the Redstones dropped the idea of combining Viacom with CBS.