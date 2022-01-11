Datonics Collaborating With Simpli.fi For CTV Targeting

Digital data company Datonics and programmatic software marketer Simpli.fi said they have gotten together to create a new connected TV targeted advertising offering on the Simpli.fi platform.

The companies said the combination provides advertisers with enhanced accuracy and scale, as well as a wide range of segments for targeting in the fast-growing CTV market.

“Advertisers are flocking to CTV, but it is still a nascent medium that is becoming more sophisticated. Through the enhanced application of data, consumers will have an improved viewing experience and advertisers will see better campaign ROI,” said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. “We are pleased to be partnering with Simpli.fi and expand the reach of our audience data to advertisers on its platform.”

The new offering lets advertisers take advantage of Datonics’ ability to match online data to household IP addresses. Each household is set with a unique identifier allowing advertisers to target a stable audience.

“We have seen increased interest around our Performance CTV product suite and wanted to provide advertisers even more opportunity with this medium by creating a CTV data offering that allows for more precise reach and consumer engagement,”. said Jeff Callison, director of business development and integrations at Simpli.fi.

“Datonics has been a longtime partner of Simpli.fi, and we are delighted to enter into this new partnership and enable our advertisers to be more successful with CTV,” Callison said.■