Dateline , hoops boost NBC Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night with a Dateline special and coverage of the

National Basketball Association Conference Finals, according to preliminary

Nielsen Media Research ratings.

NBC won households and the key demographic contests. The other networks were

largely in rerun mode.

Repeats of JAG, TheGuardian and JudgingAmy on CBS gave the network a second-place finish in homes, total viewers

and adults 25 through 54.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 with a two-hour repeat block of

TheMole (to set up the upcoming Mole II) and the finale of

Philly.

Fox was second among adults 18 through 34 with a rerun lineup that included

That 70s Show, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Bernie

Mac and a second Andy Richter episode.

The household numbers for the night: NBC 7.9/13, CBS 6.9/11, ABC 4.6/8 and

Fox 3.8/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.9/14, ABC 3/8, Fox 2.8/8 and CBS 2.7/8.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.9/15, Fox 3.4/11, ABC 2.6/8 and CBS 1.6/5.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.1/13, CBS 3.5/9, ABC 3.1/8 and Fox

2.5/7.