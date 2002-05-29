Dateline , hoops boost NBC Tuesday
NBC won Tuesday night with a Dateline special and coverage of the
National Basketball Association Conference Finals, according to preliminary
Nielsen Media Research ratings.
NBC won households and the key demographic contests. The other networks were
largely in rerun mode.
Repeats of JAG, TheGuardian and JudgingAmy on CBS gave the network a second-place finish in homes, total viewers
and adults 25 through 54.
ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 with a two-hour repeat block of
TheMole (to set up the upcoming Mole II) and the finale of
Philly.
Fox was second among adults 18 through 34 with a rerun lineup that included
That 70s Show, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Bernie
Mac and a second Andy Richter episode.
The household numbers for the night: NBC 7.9/13, CBS 6.9/11, ABC 4.6/8 and
Fox 3.8/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.9/14, ABC 3/8, Fox 2.8/8 and CBS 2.7/8.
Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.9/15, Fox 3.4/11, ABC 2.6/8 and CBS 1.6/5.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.1/13, CBS 3.5/9, ABC 3.1/8 and Fox
2.5/7.
