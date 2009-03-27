Date Set For Oversight Hearing On Broadband Rollout

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet, has set the date for its oversight hearing on the broadband rollout portion of the economic stimulus package.

The government has set aside $7.2 billion in grant/loan and loan guarantee money. Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher has said his committee wanted to make sure that conditions Congress put on the grant money, including open access and interconnection, do not discourage private investment, which is key to the program.

The hearing will be Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m. That could make it tough for some interested cable folks to attend, since it is in the middle of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's annual convention. On the other hand, that convention is actually in Washington this year.

But to catch the hearing, attendees would have to miss a keynote by Disney Chairman Robert Iger (9:45 a.m. on Thursday), and likely, and ironically, an 11 a.m. session with Hill staffers (albeit Judiciary committee) about communications policy on the Hill.