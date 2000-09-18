Datacasting or bust

Though not making headlines, several datacasting ventures formed last spring continue to make progress. iBlast, a coalition of large station groups, is installing equipment at its network operations center in Los Angeles in preparation for its launch late this year. The Broadcasters' Digital Cooperative, a collection of station groups, signed up a new member last week, Modesto, Calif.-based Sainte Partners. And SpectraRep, formed by BIA Financial Network, is seeking partnerships with hardware

suppliers and technology firms to provide equipment and content management to customers.