Data cooperative additions

The Broadcasters' Digital Cooperative plans to announce some new members this week, says Granite Broadcast President Stuart Beck. The DTV datacasting coalition, which includes Granite and 11 other station groups, met in New York last week to discuss potential customers for the national broadband footprint it plans to create.

In addition to recruiting several more station groups to the venture, the Cooperative plans to start meeting over the next two weeks with companies interested in the ch. 60-69 auction that will be conducted by the FCC in June. Beck considers such companies a "preselected group" of potential customers for the Cooperative, which will eventually reach 132 markets and 85% of U.S. households. US West, Cisco Systems and AT & T Wireless are among the companies expected to participate in the 60-69 auction.