Data Broker Witnesses Named for Senate Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has released the list of witnesses for its Dec. 18 hearing on data brokers.

The hearing follows a year-long investigation by committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) into how brokers collect and sell consumers' online info.

The witnesses, not in speaking order, are Jessica Rich, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection; Pam Dixon, executive director of the World Privacy Forum; Dr. Joseph Turow, professor at the Annenberg School for Communication; Don Robert, CEO, Experian; and Jerry Cerasale, senior VP of government affairs for the Direct Marketing Association.

In October, Rockefeller specifically targeted Experian for more info after news stories that it had sold data used in an identity theft scam.