Daschle's office receives anthrax letter

Three days after NBC anchor Tom Brokaw's assistant was diagnosed with

anthrax, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) received a letter Monday

containing a 'suspicious substance' that tested positive for anthrax.

The letter was postmarked Trenton, N.J., as was the letter opened by Brokaw's

assistant.

The staffers who came in contact with the Daschle letter are being tested and

will be treated with Cipro.

Daschle's office was officially closed and quarantined, according to the

senator. He said the Capitol should be kept as accessible as possible, 'even

under circumstances like this.'

Daschle apparently did not come into contact with the letter, telling

reporters he was not being treated with the antibiotic.