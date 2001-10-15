Daschle's office receives anthrax letter
Three days after NBC anchor Tom Brokaw's assistant was diagnosed with
anthrax, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) received a letter Monday
containing a 'suspicious substance' that tested positive for anthrax.
The letter was postmarked Trenton, N.J., as was the letter opened by Brokaw's
assistant.
The staffers who came in contact with the Daschle letter are being tested and
will be treated with Cipro.
Daschle's office was officially closed and quarantined, according to the
senator. He said the Capitol should be kept as accessible as possible, 'even
under circumstances like this.'
Daschle apparently did not come into contact with the letter, telling
reporters he was not being treated with the antibiotic.
