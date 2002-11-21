Daschle slams talkers

Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) Wednesday equated some talk-radio

hosts with foreign hate groups and blamed those broadcasters for an increase in

threats on politicians and their families (Daschle's office received

anthrax-laced mail late last year).

Singling out the nation's top conservative talk-show host, Daschle said,

"What happens when Rush Limbaugh attacks those of us in public life is that

people aren't satisfied just to listen. They want to act because they get

emotionally invested. And so the threats to those of us in public life go up

dramatically and on our families."

Limbaugh responded on his show that it was simply a case of post-election

complaining by the outgoing majority leader and that if he had this complaint,

why wasn't it raised before November?