Daryn Kagan Doc on PBS

Former CNN anchor Daryn Kagan has a project appearing on PBS in June. It’s a documentary called Breaking the Curse , and it’s about a suburban Atlanta housewife and mother of nine who ventures to India to fight leprosy.

Kagan launched darynkagan.com, an "inspirational online community" filled with stories "that make your heart go, ZING!", in November.



Prior to her 12-year stint at CNN, Kagan was a reporter at KTVK Phoenix.