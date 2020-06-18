‘Daria’ Spinoff ‘Jodie’ Heads to Comedy Central

Tracee Ellis Ross will be the voice of 'Jodie'

Jodie, a spinoff of the long-running MTV hit Daria, is coming to sister network Comedy Central with Tracee Ellis Ross providing the voice of the main character.

Ellis Ross will also serve as executive producer of the animated series, which is being produced by MTV Studios.

Comedy Central plans to pair Jodie with South Park as part of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group’s plan to do more adult animation.

Grace Edwards, writer/co-producer of HBO’s Insecure, created the new show and will be head writer.

Jodie was Daria’s high school friend in the MTV series, which ran from 1997 to 2002. In the new show Jodie is a Gen Zer on her first job, which provides an opportunity to satirize workplace culture, social media and other modern annoyances.