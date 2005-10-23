Danza Seeks Lost Synergy
By Jim Benson
As its November sweeps stunt, Buena Vista Television’s The Tony Danza Show will offer up a little Disney corporate synergy, providing five watch-and-win contest winners the chance to visit the set of the ABC hit Lost in Hawaii.
The on-air contest takes place the week of Nov. 14, with the winners to be announced the week of Nov. 28. The five-day Hawaiian vacation will be slotted for January, pending production schedules.
